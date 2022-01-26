Anti-Vax Protesters Rally at Creston Valley Thundercats Game

The President of the Creston Valley Thundercats is hoping for a normal evening of hockey Saturday night when they host Golden.

Larry Binks said staff and police remained calm and organized while handing the unexpected and large anti-vaccination protest which lasted close to an hour at Johnny Bucyk Arena before and during last Saturday's game.

“From the time it started to the time it ended, with five arrests and 40 people escorted out, and I think we handled it in a really organized and well mannered way,” said Binks who added there was a confrontation involving one protester.

“One of the staff members at Creston Recreation Centre tried to hold the door closed on one of them so they couldn’t get into the arena, and he opened the door, she closed it, he slammed it against her knee, she closed (again), he slammed it against her leg,” said Binks who confirmed that protester was among the five who were arrested by RCMP.

Binks stated he anticipated trouble when the protesters gathered outside the arena and asked the fire department representative to call RCMP.

He said the protesters insisted they had the right to be there.

“I indicated they couldn’t (stay) because unless they were masked, double-vaccinated and had proper identification so we could connect the dots,” he said.

“They indicated that none of that stuff was going to happen, that they weren’t vaccinated and I refused (them) entry.” Binks added.

The team President said safety was his main priority.

“My responsibility is to protect the hockey players, my directors, my volunteers and certainly the public that comes in to watch the hockey game,” he said.

Binks said some of the protesters have been barred from future games and pictures of others will be circulated to ensure they won’t be allowed into the facility.