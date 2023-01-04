Area's New Year's Babies are a Boy and Girl
Two New Year’s babies have arrived in the West Kootenay-Creston Valley.
A boy was born at 9:07 a.m. on Jan. 3 at Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson. His parents have chosen to remain anonymous.
Meanwhile, Creston’s New Year’s Baby arrived at 1:28 a.m. on Wed. Jan. 4 at Creston Valley Hospital.
Vienna Marie Blackmore was 7 lbs 11 oz
Her parents are Jayden Currie and Warren Blackmore of Creston and she has a 3-year-old brother.
We are still awaiting the New Year's Baby at Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail.
-
COVID Outbreaks Declared in Nelson and Grand ForksInterior Health indicated 11 patients in the medical unit of Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson have caught COVID-19 since the virus was first discovered on New Year's Day. 29 residents at Hardy View Lodge long-term care home in Grand Forks are also infected
-
WK-Boundary Property Assessments Go Up Between 4 and 29%The property values went up in all local communities including a high of 29% in the Village of Slocan and low of four percent in Warfield. Nelson had the highest single-family home median value at $675,000.
-
KIJHL Announces Disciplines Following Multi-Fight IncidentThe New Years Eve match between Beaver Valley Nitehawks and Nelson Leafs is seeing a total of 35 games suspended to Nelson players and eight games to Beaver Valley players.
-
Smoke Eaters Set to Start the Second Half on a StreakThe Smoke Eaters won their final six games before Christmas and are eager to meet the second place Cranbrook Bucks in a home-and-home series. Coach Tim Fragle also pronounced the team totally healthy heading into the second half of the regular season.
-
Trail RCMP Investigating Violent Home InvasionA 42-year-old Trail man is suffering from serious rubber bullet wounds after a violent home invasion on Christmas Eve. RCMP said no one else was injured in the early afternoon attack by two masked suspects on Short St. and believe the victim was targeted.
-
Creston RCMP Looking for 37-year-old Man at LargeRCMP consider the arrest of Thomas "Tommy" Linthorne among their biggest priorities. Police stated an arrest warrant was issued for a parole violation. He was scheduled to appear in court on several charges on Nov. 24.
-
Man Dies in Collision with a Power Pole in North CastlegarPolice suspect the 65-year-old man driving the vehicle suffered a medical emergency in the collision on Tues. that cut power to about 760 Fortis customers for over three hours.
-
NPD Issues Missing Person AlertPatrick Mahoney is described as a 44-year old caucasian male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and approximately 180 pounds, with blue eyes, short brown hair and a short beard.
-
Castlegar City Council Talks Temporary Public ToiletsTrowlex is donating three portable toilet units and the City is mulling over potential locations. Monday, December 19th, saw Castlegar City Council pass motions to get the ball rolling.