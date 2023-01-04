Area's New Year's Babies are a Boy and Girl

Two New Year’s babies have arrived in the West Kootenay-Creston Valley.

A boy was born at 9:07 a.m. on Jan. 3 at Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson. His parents have chosen to remain anonymous.

Meanwhile, Creston’s New Year’s Baby arrived at 1:28 a.m. on Wed. Jan. 4 at Creston Valley Hospital.

Vienna Marie Blackmore was 7 lbs 11 oz

Her parents are Jayden Currie and Warren Blackmore of Creston and she has a 3-year-old brother.

We are still awaiting the New Year's Baby at Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail.