Arnold DeBoon Wins Resounding Mandate in Creston Mayoralty Race

The Arnold DeBoon era will soon begin in Creston.

The town councillor who topped the polls in the 2018 election, was swept into the mayor’s office in a landslide victory on Sat.

DeBoon captured about two-thirds of all votes cast in this year’s three-way race for the town’s top political job.

The retired Conservation Officer feels it was an endorsement of a positive campaign and the council’s record over the past four years.

“There was basically two opposing views’” said the mayor-elect.

“We held the view that most people supported because we ran on positivity and basically on the record we had already established,” he added, noting that continuing development of a customized plan for affordable housing is one of his main goals for the next four years.

DeBoon feels they will also be busy with a series of small projects.

“Our Market Park is underway now, we had a huge grant to get it underway so we will have a permanent place for our Farmers Market, fortunately our fire hall is basically completed, so we won’t have anything as challenging in the next four years,” DeBoon stated.

The new mayor also hopes to build on a strong business sector.

“I see our main street is pretty full of businesses and we have offered them incentives to have a great appearance and I think it has been working so far,” according to DeBoon.

“We want to keep those businesses coming and keep people shopping in our own town,” stated the mayor-elect.

The man replacing the retiring Ron Toyota said conducting town business and keeping conversations with residents positive are essential to keeping the town moving in the right direction.

“Facebook can be hostile territory and at times toxic,” he said.

“I want to keep the toxicity out of our town and hopefully with people’s help we will reduce it or eliminate it, we want to be a positive team in a positive town,” said DeBoon.

Although Ron Toyota is stepping away and into full time retirement, his legacy will continue.

Toyota’s daughter Denise Dumas led all candidates seeking the six spots on council receiving 1,000 votes (full results are listed below).

Mayor

Arnold DeBoon 1.082

Nora Maddocks 474

Jim Rota 57

Council

Denise Dumas 1,000

Norm Eisler 975

Jim Elford 955

Keith Baldwin 814

Monique Ares 799

Anthony Mondia 736

Greg Banbury 605

Scott Irwin 563

Elizabeth Ireland 508

Usula Waslovich 494

Adriana Snashall 402

Amber Bartlett 371

Richard Howes 300