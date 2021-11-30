ATCO Makes Big Donation to KBRH Foundation

The C-E-O of Atco Lumber in Fruitvale is thankful to have Kootenay- Boundary Regional Hospital so close to home.

The company has donated 35-thousand dollars to the Ambulatory Care Program and Scott Weatherford said giving to their annual campaigns remains a priority.

“Lots of us are blessed to have very healthy lives and healthy families,” said Weatherford.

“Everyone from time to time needs medical care and some more than others, it’s great to have this facility in our backyard,” he said.

Weatherford added helping the hospital is an annual priority for Atco regardless of the economic climate.

“Some years are good, some years are not so good, but we’re here and the hospital is here and we want to continue to support it through the good times and the challenging times,” said Weatherford who added givng to the hospital s a central piece of their philanthropic program.

Light up the Hospitals Pledge Day is this Friday on Bounce Radio.