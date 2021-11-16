Attempted Murder Case Heading Back to Court in May
The Sasha Prokaski attempted murder case is heading to a preliminary hearing next spring.
The 29-year-old woman is accused of stabbing two teenage girls last February after allegedly breaking into a Castlegar home.
One of the girls suffered multiple stab wounds including a punctured lung.
Prosecutors will also argue Prokaski should be sent to trial on charges of uttering threats and break and enter.
The hearing starts May 24.
If a trial is ordered, Prokaski has chosen trial by judge alone.
She remains free on bail.
