Attempted Murder Case Heading Back to Court in May

The Sasha Prokaski attempted murder case is heading to a preliminary hearing next spring.

The 29-year-old woman is accused of stabbing two teenage girls last February after allegedly breaking into a Castlegar home.

One of the girls suffered multiple stab wounds including a punctured lung.

Prosecutors will also argue Prokaski should be sent to trial on charges of uttering threats and break and enter.

The hearing starts May 24.

If a trial is ordered, Prokaski has chosen trial by judge alone.

She remains free on bail.