Authorities narrowing Search for a Missing Nelson Woman
Police and search and rescue volunteers are concentrating their search for a missing Nelson woman in the Marsden and Grohman Forestry Service Road area.
Witnesses believe they spotted 56-year-old Rain Shields also known as Bella Black in that area on Oct. 31, the day she went missing.
Police encourage residents of the Sproule Creek area to check their out buildings and outlying properties.
City police also want to hear from anyone who was in the Grohman Forestry Service Road, or immediate area on Oct. 31.
Investigators can be reached at (250) 354-3919.
Rain Shields is about 5’7” with dark hair and a medium build.
-
Nelson Police Request Public's Help to Find Missing WomanMs. Rain Shields, also known as Bella Black, was last heard from on Sunday morning, October 31st. Anyone who has spoken with Ms. Shields in the past few days should contact Nelson Police.
-
Grand Forks RCMP Sees Fewer Calls for Service Through FallGrand Forks officers attended 503 calls for service between September 1st and October 31st this year, compared to 529 calls for service through that same period last year. That’s down roughly 30% from the 723 calls for service between July 1st and August 31st. Between 15% and 20% of calls came from Christina Lake.
-
Doctor and Nurses Climate Rally Goes Ahead in Nelson and VictoriaThe recently formed branch is holding the first of it's kind doctor and nurse climate rally at Nelson City Hall today at 12:30PM. Elsewhere in BC, West Coast Doctors and Nurses for Planetary Health demonstrators are taking their concerns to the legislature in Victoria today.
-
COVID-19 Cases In Local Health Areas Look PromisingCOVID-19 is still present in the West Kootenay-Boundary and Creston Valley, but the collective picture provides reason for optimism. Greater Trail added five cases last week, with four in Castlegar, five in Nelson, while Grand Forks went case free, but there were 11 in Creston.
-
Complex Price Discussions Return to Castlegar Council ChambersThis after some members of Council shared concerns last month that increased recreation complex prices are troubling the community, with seniors being impacted the most.
-
Trail RCMP Radio Open HouseNovember 17
-
Province Commits to Old Growth Deferrals, First Nations ConsultationOver 12 million dollars over three years is supporting this process to prevent irreversible biodiversity loss while First Nations, the Province and other partners develop a plan that prioritizes ecosystem health and community prosperity.
-
Castlegar and Trail RCMP Report Thefts and an Unusual TravellerCastlegar RCMP are looking for information in thefts over a three-day period. Trail RCMP nabbed an impaired driver and helped a cart-pushing 38-year-old man up the Rossland Hill.
-
Search Continues for Missing Creston ManRCMP said they continue to follow up on all leads and have not ruled out foul play in the disappearance of Jesse Markwart. The 21-year-old Creston man hasn't been seen in six weeks.