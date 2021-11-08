Authorities narrowing Search for a Missing Nelson Woman

Police and search and rescue volunteers are concentrating their search for a missing Nelson woman in the Marsden and Grohman Forestry Service Road area.

Witnesses believe they spotted 56-year-old Rain Shields also known as Bella Black in that area on Oct. 31, the day she went missing.

Police encourage residents of the Sproule Creek area to check their out buildings and outlying properties.

City police also want to hear from anyone who was in the Grohman Forestry Service Road, or immediate area on Oct. 31.

Investigators can be reached at (250) 354-3919.

Rain Shields is about 5’7” with dark hair and a medium build.