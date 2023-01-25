BC Avalanche Death Toll Increases to Five

The death toll from avalanches in BC this season has reached five.

The latest two deaths occurred near Revelstoke when two guests and a guide from a heli-skiing company were buried on Mon.

The two victims have been identified as brothers, Jonathan and Timothy Kinsley, both U-S businessmen in a Pennsylvania construction company.

In a social media post, C-M-H Heliskiing said all three were quickly found and pulled out, but the two guests were unresponsive and pronounced dead in hospital.

A snowmobiler died on Sat. following an avalanche in the Valemount area of Northern BC.

Avalanche Canada Forecaster Tyson Rettie said a weak "sugary" layer of snow crystals near the bottom of the snowpack buried in late November are to blame for the fatal snow-slides including the avalanche near Kaslo that claimed the lives of Nelson City Police Constables Wade Tittemore and Mathieu Nolet.

“The situation we are in with this snowpack is that this layer is very wide spread throughout much of Western Canada,” said Rettie.

The conditions remind experts of an especially deadly year in the backcountry.

“Many professionals have been comparing this year’s snowpack to that of 2003,” he said.

“And 2003 was a particularly dangerous year for avalanche accidents in Western Canada, 29 people were killed in avalanche accidents that year and several of those events involved multiple fatalities,” Rettie added.

The avalanche forecaster is recommending that anyone venturing into the backcountry choose - what he calls - mellow terrain, that have no steep slopes above.

“I would definitely not tell people to avoid the backcountry, but I would tell people to avoid deep and consequential terrain,” advised Rettie.

Meanwhile Constable Nolet was escorted by a convoy back to Nelson from Kelowna on Tues.

He passed away Sat. in Kelowna General Hospital with his fiancé and family by his side.