BC Hockey Approves KIJHL Move up to Jr-A

The KIJHL is now a Jr-A League.

BC Hockey has approved the league’s application, saying it will start with tier-two status, with a chance for teams to work up to tier-one status making champions eligible for Centennial Cup competition with other Jr-A leagues across Canada.

"This marks a tremendous day for the KIJHL and for all BC Hockey members who aspire to play junior hockey,” commented KIJHL Commissioner Jeff Dubois.

“We already have an outstanding group of 20 member clubs that operate at a high level on-and-off the ice. Operating under the Junior A Tier 2 designation with the opportunity to pursue Tier 1 membership in the future will help ensure that our league becomes even more of a destination for players who want to pursue their goals as student-athletes." said Dubois in the news release issued by the league.

"During this process, we looked at the number of players who have left B.C. over the past number of years to play Junior A hockey elsewhere in Canada and the United States," says Dubois.

"Our goal is to provide the type of athlete experience that incentivizes those athletes to grow and develop their game without having to look outside their home province." Dubois also stated in the release.

The 20-team league says it has committed to a three-year plan that will increase B.C. and Yukon player representation from 44% in the 2022-23 season to 52% by 2025-26.

The league includes the Beaver Valley Nitehawks, Nelson Leafs, Castlegar Rebels, Creston Valley Thunder Cats and Grand Forks Border Bruins.

BC Hockey officials say teams in the KIJHL, Pacific Junior Hockey League and Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League will be evaluated by an independent advisory board over the next three years and each team will have the chance to determine the level where they feel most comfortable.