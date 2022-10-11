(Updated) BC Wildfire Service Battling Big Blaze in the Boundary

The Gilpin Grasslands Park wildfire, discovered Sunday (October 9th), continues to burn in between Grand Forks and Christina Lake.

The Southeast Fire Centre's Kim Wright says Grand Forks, Christina Lake and Greenwood crews were on the initial attack:

“With lower than average rainfall amounts through September, most of the province is currently experiencing above normal drought levels for this time of year. With the fire starting in a grassland it provided a continuous fire fuel force and that helped the fire spread quickly initially….”

“The strongest winds recorded in the area was…. about 43 kilometres per hour, but with how tight that valley is in Gilpin, there was actually what we call an acceleration affect. So the winds were more likely to be gusting around 50 kilometres per hour in that area. With those winds we did experience some upslope growth overnight, but that growth is away from communities and towards our containment lines; so there was no expected growth. We did have a small size increase: So it went from 151 hectares to approximately 170 hectares….”

“So we have approximately 37 BC Wildfire staff, two helicopters and four pieces of heavy equipment on scene today (October 11th). They are going to be working on extending the containment line and continuing to establish water delivery systems…. Those additional BC Wildfire staff are assigned to relieve the regional fire departments.” adds Wright

The Gilpin Grasslands Park wildfire is suspected to be person-caused and is highly visible from Highway three; basically burning right next to the road. Highway three has remained open and while traffic control is no longer required, drivers are still being reminded to obey road signs.

~ Updated by Alex Robinson

The BC Wildfire Service indicated water delivery systems were established once the blaze was spotted on Sunday and crews attacked the fire on both flanks along the edges.

About two-dozen other wildfires continue to burn across the Kootenay-Boundary with a total of 71 in the southeast region.