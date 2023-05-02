BCHL Leaves Hockey Canada, Smokies Sign another US Recruit
The British Columbia Hockey League has cut all ties with Hockey Canada.
This gives the Trail Smoke Eaters and the 17 other teams in the Jr-A loop the opportunity to recruit any junior player from across North America and Europe beginning June 1.
The league broke away from the Canadian Junior Hockey League just before completing the 2020-21 (COVID pod) season.
The BCHL and CJHL were at odds over the inability to recruit players who are under 18-years old from outside the province.
It played last season and the 2022-23 campaign under the umbrella of Hockey Canada, but the same recruiting rules still applied.
Earlier this week, the league’s teams voted to severe its relationship with Hockey Canada and operate on its own.
The Trail Smoke Eaters have signed another American recruit.
Patrick Reilly was an assistant captain for his high school team at the Christian Brothers Academy and was named conference MVP for the USHS league in New Jersey.
The 6’ 1” right-shot defenseman also suited up for the U-18 New Jersey Rockets and Sioux City Musketeers in the Jr-A USHL.
The 18-year-old rearguard from Avon, NJ. has already made an NCAA commitment to Princeton University.
RDKB Issues Evacuation Alerts, RDCK on Flood WatchThe Evacuation Alerts are for South Johnson Flats and Manly Meadows in rural Grand Forks, Area D.
The Salvation Army Fashion ShowMay 26, 2023
Move to Cure ALSJune 4, 2023
Grand Forks Mayor Speaks to Flood Preparation EffortsMayor Everett Baker says the City got the green light Monday night to action additional flood defenses.
Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year a Musician for the AgesI'll keep playing music for seniors until I can't anymore. That's the vow of Peter Makortoff, this year's Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year who will be presented with the award on May 9.
Three Vallican Properties Evacuated After a LandslideThree properties on Little Slocan South Road in Vallican have been evacuated because of a landslide. RDCK officials say a geotechnical assessment via helicopter this morning will give them better idea of the situation, but until further notice the road remains closed in both directions.
Boundary on Flood Watch, EOC Activated to Level 3The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has activated the Regional Emergency Operations Centre to level three to assist and collaborate with Grand Forks, Greenwood and Midway.
KBRFS fight major house fire in RosslandA crew of 18 arrived at about 6 a.m. Tues. to find the house fully engulfed by flames and got the blaze on Monte Christo St. under control in less than two hours. They also contained the fire to the house that sustained significant damage.
Man Critically Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Hwy 3-BRCMP say a 53-year-old Christina Lake man was taken to hospital in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision Mon. night in Salmo. The 46-year-old Salmo woman driving the other vehicle wasn't hurt.