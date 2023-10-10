Beaver Valley Arena Voyeur Case Goes to Court
A 22-year-old Trail man accused of secretly recording video in a girl’s dressing room last Nov at Beaver Valley Arena makes his first court appearance Wed in Rossland.
Garrit Ciardullo is charged with secretly observing or recording for a sexual purpose and making or publishing child pornography.
The former arena employee was arrested after girls getting ready for a hockey practice noticed a phone in the dressing room and gave it to a parent, who turned it over to police.
Ciardullo was released on several conditions following his arrest including having no contact with the victims.
He was also barred from Beaver Valley Arena and banned from going to any location where anyone under 18 years of age may be.
Ciardullo was also prohibited from having recording devises.
The police investigation including a forensic examination of the phone that was seized took several months, before being turned over to prosecutors.
