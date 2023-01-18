Resources - Kootenays/Nelson

If you are in crisis, please go to your nearest hospital or call 911 immediately. For additional resources or tools for you or someone close to you, consider these options...

Bell Let's Talk Mental Health Resources and Information Support

https://letstalk.bell.ca/tools-and-resources/mental-health-information-support/

If you are in distress or are worried about someone in distress who may hurt themselves, call 1-800-SUICIDE 24 hours a day to connect to a BC crisis line, without a wait or busy signal. That’s 1-800-784-2433. If English is not your first language, say the name of your preferred language in English to be connected to an interpreter. More than 100 languages are available.



KOOTENAYS / NELSON RESOURCES

As there are many Kootenay Boundary community mental health resources available you can find out about all of those available by going to:



Fetch Kootenay Boundary Mental Health / Counselling​ - https://kb.fetchbc.ca/