Bombi Pass Wildfire Out of Control

The B-C Wildfire Service indicates the wildfire along the Bombi Pass is burning out of control.

They aren't sure what started the 35 hectare blaze about 12.5km southeast of Castlegar with smoke visible from that city, Salmo. Trail and several other surrounding communities.

A ground crew of about two dozen have been building a fire guard with heavy equipment, while two helicopters and an air tanker have been dropping retardant on the flames.

Officials are still looking into the cause.

The air attack on the Kimbol Creek wildfire has resumed. The Wildfire Service said it was called off on the weekend because people were illegally flying drones in the area. They have since stopped allowing the air assault to resume.

Forestry officials maintain fines for flying too close to a wildfire can be as high as $100,000 and violators can also receive up to a year in jail.

Meanwhile a 100 hectare blaze has flared up between Crawford Bay and Creston at Redding Creek. It was started by a lightning strike.

In the south Okanagan, 80 properties have been evacuated because of another new wildfire south of Penticton, with hundreds more on evacuation alert, meaning residents need to be ready to leave on short notice.

Officials suspect a person caused the blaze around Okanagan Falls that charred about five square kilometres within hours.