Bombi Pass Wildfire Out of Control

The B-C Wildfire Service indicates the wildfire along the Bombi Pass is burning out of control.

They aren't sure what started the 35 hectare blaze about 12.5km southeast of Castlegar with smoke visible from that city, Salmo. Trail and several other surrounding communities.

A ground crew of about two dozen have been building a fire guard with heavy equipment, while two helicopters and an air tanker have been dropping retardant on the flames.

Officials are still looking into the cause.

The air attack on the Kimbol Creek wildfire has resumed.  The Wildfire Service said it was called off on the weekend because people were illegally flying drones in the area.  They have since stopped allowing the air assault to resume. 

Forestry officials maintain fines for flying too close to a wildfire can be as high as $100,000 and violators can also receive up to a year in jail.    

Meanwhile a 100 hectare blaze has flared up between Crawford Bay and Creston at Redding Creek.  It was started by a lightning strike.

In the south Okanagan, 80 properties have been evacuated because of another new wildfire south of Penticton, with hundreds more on evacuation alert, meaning residents need to be ready to leave on short notice.

Officials suspect a person caused the blaze around Okanagan Falls that charred about five square kilometres within hours.

    Low Vaccination Rate Contributes to High COVID Count In Grand Forks

    New COVID-19 infections in Grand Forks have jumped to 24 in less than two weeks. Interior Health Authority Medical Health Officer Dr. Karin Goodison said the majority of them are teens and young adults under 25 who have not been vaccinated.
    COVID-19 Comes Back with a Vengeance in Grand Forks

    The B-C Centre for Disease Control recorded 17 new cases in the Grand Forks area last week, the most of any health region across the province except Surrey. There were no new infections in Trail, Castlegar, Nelson, Creston, Kootenay Lake, Arrow Lakes, or the Kettle Valley.
    Mayor of Trail Raises New Concern about Homelessness

    The Mayor of Trail said this heatwave is a reminder of the city's dire problem with homelessness. Lisa Pasin prasied the United Church and its supporters for the cooling centre but points out attention will soon be focussed on the colder months.