Bushy Beating last year's Pace While Helping Anchor Trail's Blue Line

Evan Bushy is off to a great start to his first season as a Trail Smoke Eater.

The 19-year-old defenseman from Minnesota signed in the off-season, has scored both Smoke Eater overtime goals in victories at home over Wenatchee and on the road against Langley during the BCHL showcase.

The rear guard who dominated offensively on the Minnesota high-school hockey circuit potted two goals last season in over 50 games in the Jr-A North American Hockey League.

The newcomer to the Kootenays credits his early-season success to teammates.

“I’m trusting my game and my teammates are a big part, both goals were big plays by my teammates and I just kind of followed up and finished the job, but all the credit goes to them,” said the big blue-liner.

While pleased with his offensive output, Bushy said the entire defense corps has been hard at work tightening up in their own zone.

“Certain times we have certain breakdowns and we fall apart,” said the determined d-man.

“So we have been working on that a lot in practice, just sticking to our structure, trusting each other as a unit, and I think we are going to continue to grow on that and I think it’s only going to continue to improve,” said Bushy who feels he has made a smooth transition on and off the ice.

“I’m loving Trail so far, actually I come from a small town (Thief River Falls) in Minnesota, so it’s very similar besides the mountains I guess, but I’m fitting in really well,” said the Trail back-liner who said the BCHL is similar to the N-A-H-L the U-S Hockey League with considerable speed and skill.

Bushy also said despite the addition of several new faces, the Smokies are coming together collectively.

“I think we are a pretty tight group actually, we all get along well, it’s a great group of guys, obviously there’s a lot of new faces but we get along well and I think we are coming together really well.”

The Smoke Eaters (3-3-1) will wear retro jerseys for their Friday night clash with Nanaimo at Cominco Arena and host Wenatchee Saturday night. Both games are set to start at 7 o’clock.