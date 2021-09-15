Busy Sunday for Local Search and Rescue and RCMP

Search and Rescue volunteers and Trail RCMP had a busy Sunday responding to a pair of incidents in the Rossland area.

South Columbia Search and Rescue President Mike Hudson said Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich spotted two women stranded on the Old Glory trail while hiking the highly popular route himself.

RCMP relayed the message to Hudson’s group who helped conduct a complicated rescue with Rossland SAR and RCMP personnel including the use of a stretcher to remove one of the women who was unable to walk.

Police said the 51 and 59 year old’s were dehydrated and exhausted by the time they were taken off the mountain.

Hudson said just as they were leaving that mission at about 11:30 p.m., search and rescue was alerted about a missing 15-year-old girl.

Hudson said she hadn’t returned home after leaving on her unlighted dirt bike to return to the area known as “The Tunnel” to clean up from an activity earlier in the day.

Serach and Rescue personnel set up a command base at the Fortis parking lot across from Webster School in Warfield.

Hudson said teams including RCMP members fanned out on foot, quads, dirt bikes and e-bikes to search a large area until about 4:30 a.m. and planned to resume the search about three hours later with help from volunteers from Nelson, Rossland, Grand Forks and Castlegar, in addition to the RCMP.

Hudson was called by the girl’s emotional and happy mom at about 6 a.m.

She told the search and rescue coordinator her daughter made it home after staying overnight at a Rossland ball field until dawn, when it was light enough to complete her journey home.