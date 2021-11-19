Campaign Continues for Permanent Homeless Shelter in Trail

The mayor of Trail said residents need to be relentless in the pursuit of a permanent homeless shelter.

Lisa Pasin encouraged letters to Housing Minister David Eby to keep the city on the provincial government's radar.

“We need a larger shelter, we need a year-round shelter, we need supportive housing, food, shelter and clothing, those are the basics of what we need in our community to try to stabilize the vulnerable population,” said the mayor who called expansion of the temporary downtown facility a band aid as talks continue with B-C Housing for a permanent one outside the city's core.

“That whole scope of looking where we can put it is actively underway,” said Pasin who pointed out there are unique challenges facing the city.

“ It’s just very, very difficult in the city of Trail to find either barren land or buildings, because a lot of the buildings are old and they have a high value,” the mayor said.

Pasin is pleased the temporary shelter now has room for 18 people, with preference for the 10 new spots given to women, seniors and more stable members of the city’s homeless community.

“Who tend to have a larger amount of belongings with them, there’s lockers downstairs so they can put their items there on a fairly permanent basis for now, they don’t have to be carrying them around on shopping carts,” said Pasin.

With increased access comes the need for more security and Pasin said Career Development Services is making sure that happens.

“B-C Housing is working with C-D-S for the planning and implementation of staffing and security, to make sure we have coverage for as long as we can for as many hours as we can,” said Pasin who also pointed out staffing will be another challenge.

“Finding skilled workers to deal with the homeless situation and the vulnerable people and people at risk, is no exception, so it’s not easy or simple to find workers to fit this need”.

The mayor hopes the letter writing campaign to David Eby will keep the city’s homeless situation on the provincial government’s radar.

“Indicate to him we need help here, I just encourage the community to step up and write those letters, because it keeps Trail on the map,” said Pasin.