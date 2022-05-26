Canadian Idol Contestant Suffers Spinal Cord Injury

A former Canadian Idol contestant from Fruitvale is now facing life after a spinal cord injury.

Gary Morrisette is looking at a long rehabilitation which friend Mike Pederson said will be expensive.

The fellow musician who played along side Gary for many years pointed out the wheelchair alone could cost around $60,000.

Pederson said that’s the reason for their Go-Fund-Me goal.

“We’re shooting for $100,000, which sounds like a lot of money,” said Pederson.

“But when you start to break it down and think about all of the equipment and modifications for accessibility when it comes to vehicles or inside the home, it really starts to pile up,” he added.

Pedersen said Gary is facing the challenge with the type of zeal that made him a loved and respected musician who gave every concert everything he had, whether it was in front of 500 or just a handful of people.

“Everything he said was very optimistic,” according to Pedersen.

“It made me feel good to see him with such optimism given the type of situation he is in,” Pedersen added.

Go-Fund-Me contributions have reached about $34,000, along with a seemingly endless number of messages of love and encouragement.

Pederson said they mean a lot to Gary.

“He’s been crying tears of joy knowing everybody is looking out for him and reading all the words of encouragement and hearing from all those people who haven’t seen him in so many years,” he said, adding Gary had a message of his own.

“He just wants everybody to know he loves everybody and how much all this means to him.”

The Go-Fund-Me page is at:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/giving-back-for-gary