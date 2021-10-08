Candlelight Vigil For Missing Creston Man; Mom Offers Reward

There is a candlelight vigil Sat. Oct. 9 in Creston's Centennial Park for a missing 21-year-old man.

Jessie Markwart hasn't been seen in over two weeks.

Jesse's mom Candace Robert is offering a 5-thousand dollar reward to find her son, believing he is no longer alive.

“I want his body before winter, I don’t know how I’m going to deal with having him under the snow all winter, I can’t deal with that, so I have to go find him,” said Candace.

She said she has heard from several people through social media about her son’s disappearance including a possible sighting on a road in the Ymir area, but his whereabouts remains unknown.

Candace can be contacted at 250-402-1674.

RCMP have also asked for any information about the young Creston man, especially any sightings after Sept. 21, but haven’t released any information about the investigation, nor if they believe there was foul play involved.

Accoring to RCMP, Markwart was reported missing to authorities on Sept. 25, as friends and family said it was out of character for Jessie to remain out of contact for that long.

Jesse is described as a:

Indigenous male;

21-years old;

brown hair - last seen with a buzz cut;

brown eyes;

5ft 9 – 5ft 11;

slim build;

on his right hand his ring finger and pinky finger are both permanently bent over due to a cut tendon;

unique jailhouse tattoo on his left forearm.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jesse is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).