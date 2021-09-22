Cannings Cruises to Victory in South Okanagan-West Kootenay

Richard Cannings is heading back to Ottawa for a third term as Member of Parliament for South Okanagan-West Kootenay.

The New Democrat who defeated Helena Konanz by less than 800 votes in 2019, outpolled his Conservative challenger by over 3,600 votes on Monday.

Cannings said he wasn’t sure how election night would play out following a 36-day campaign amid a changing political landscape.

“We’re seeing the rise of the People’s Party, the surge in the Conservatives, I really didn’t know how it would go, so I was really pleased when we had the results we did, it was back and forth for a while and gradually solidified through the night,” said Cannings who added he would be happy to assume any role assigned by Leader Jagmeet Singh in the N-D-P shadow cabinet.

” I’ve been the Natural Resources Critic for the last six years, I know that file very well, I’d be happy with any role, this is a real team we have,” said the M-P known for touring the riding every year on his bicycle.

Cannings is thankful for the voters’ support but disappointed more of his N-D-P peers weren’t elected.

The 67-year-old from Penticton, who is also a Biologist and author maintained the New Democrats will continue to fight for Canadians in Ottawa, as it appears the party will again hold the balance of power in the Justin Trudeau Liberal minority government.

“N-D-P caucuses always punch well above their weight in holding the government to account,” said Cannings.

“I’m sure we will be doing good things for Canadians, no matter the size of our caucus.”