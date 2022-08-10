Case of Cardboard Cops; RCMP Recover long lost Mountain Bike

The two year mystery of a stolen mountain bike is Trail has been solved.

RCMP say the owner saw it for sale on social media for $5,000 and called them.

Detachment Commander Mike Wicentowich said they were quickly able to arrange a meeting with the advertiser on Oak Street and recovered the bike without incident.

“We couldn’t prove the person who had it was the one who stole it, that was the difficult part” Wicentowich explained saying stolen bikes can change hands many times, but he added police have noted the house on the 19-hundred block as a possible site for stolen goods.

“We are continuing to monitor the person who had possession of the bike, as well as the resident,” he stated, adding that police can spot stolen bikes on the street, by determining that a rider isn’t a good fit for the expensive bike they are on.

“We have recovered in my recollection at least in the last year, a very expensive bike from someone who had stolen it just by looking at him on the bike and realizing that wasn’t his bike,” stated the RCMP Sergeant.

Wicentowich also had some advice from all bike owners.

“Owners are getting better about recording serial numbers and keeping receipts,” he said.

“The other great service and I encourage people to buy mountain bikes locally, is that they’ll keep track of your serial numbers and if they do get stolen, keep an eye out for them,” he added.

Meanwhile, neighbours in the Pend d’Oreille had enough of a screaming, shirtless, shoeless woman last weekend and called Trail RCMP.

The 34 year old from Kelowna told officers they looked like cardboard. She was taken into custody and given a shirt until she came down from the drug she was on. Police said she turned down the shoes they offered.

Two Creston RCMP officers proved they aren't ready for the NBA.

They found youngsters enjoying a game of basketball in the park when investigating a complaint of loud music and took a few shots themselves...they were all air-balls except one that hit the rim.

The officers told the youngsters to play on, just a little more quietly.