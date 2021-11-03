Castlegar and Trail RCMP Report Thefts and an Unusual Traveller

Two unlocked vehicles in Castlegar’s Woodland Park area resulted in the thefts of several items.

RCMP said the items taken on Tues., included a red Coolpix Nikon Camera, an air pump, an avalanche floatation devise valued at $500 and a Garmin G-P-S worth about $700.

Police urge owners to keep vehicles locked and items out of view.

Castlegar RCMP also reported the theft of a truck from a tree service company on 15-hundred block Columbia Avenue.

Police said it was taken on Monday after several other vehicles were broken into.

The grey 2005 Ford F450 also had a large black rear container for carrying wood chips and a winch on the front of the truck.

Police also said two locked storage sheds were broken into and another one damaged sometime between Sun. and Mon., in the same area of Columbia Avenue as the truck theft.

Thieves took a Black and Decker drill and 21-speed Brodie Mountain Bike.

Castlegar RCMP want to hear from anyone with any information about any of the three incidents and ask witnesses to call (250) 365-7721.

Meanwhile Trail RCMP said an impaired 27-year-old Rossland man who drove through a stop sign in the city at Spokane Street and Columbia Avenue last Fri. has been suspended from driving for 90-days.

His car has been impounded for 30-days.

Trail RCMP also stated money, bank cards, insurance documents and other items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle Sat. morning.

The vehicle was parked in the 19-hundred block of Bay Ave.

On Sunday, Trail RCMP encountered a 38-year-old man trying to haul a wide-load of construction supplies up the Rossland Hill in a shopping cart.

RCMP said the officer gave him a ride and told him he would need snow tires if he was going venture on to the Blueberry Paulson.