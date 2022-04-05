Castlegar Council Approves Four-Story Mixed-Use Complex

Castlegar City Council has approved the four-story commercial and housing complex planned for 2405 Columbia Ave. and 2404 6th Ave.

Many of the over 85 people at the recent four-hour public hearing were concerned about the loss of the existing park, but according to the city, it is keeping the 6th Avenue portion of current parkland and officials feel the green space from the project will also help minimize the loss of green areas.

Mayor Kirk Duff said the city needs the 43 housing units and this project modernizes the need to add housing and retain park space.

City officials also said the development plan includes a commitment to relocate the existing playground equipment to an adjacent property on 6th Ave.

Officials in Castlegar also pledge to work with local historians to capture the story behind the decommissioned Bob Brandson Memorial Pool.

The facility was financed, built and dedicated by members of the community to remember Brandson after his downing death. Brandson’s niece was among concerned residents who addressed council during the public hearing

According to city officials, only minor modifications are needed to address traffic concerns.

The two properties owned by the city are expected to be transferred next month to Nexus Development Group and Sutherland Group Enterprises.

Construction is expected to begin this summer.