Castlegar Driver Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash

Castlegar RCMP and the coroner are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on the Deer Park Forest Service Road.

Police say a witness who saw car lights after hearing trees breaking called them at about 8:30 Saturday night.

Rescue officials found a pickup at the bottom of a 600-foot embankment about 10km down the road.

The 20-year old driver from Castlegar was thrown from the vehicle and was found dead at the scene.