Castlegar Driver Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash
Castlegar RCMP and the coroner are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on the Deer Park Forest Service Road.
Police say a witness who saw car lights after hearing trees breaking called them at about 8:30 Saturday night.
Rescue officials found a pickup at the bottom of a 600-foot embankment about 10km down the road.
The 20-year old driver from Castlegar was thrown from the vehicle and was found dead at the scene.
Selous Creek Fire Considered SuspiciousNelson Fire fighters say Sunday's blaze on the mountain above Selous Creek is suspicious. They teamed with a wildfire crew to snuff out flames from multiple fires covering about a half-hectare above the rails to trails south of the city.
City of Trail Responds to McIsaac Lawsuit.The City of Trail claims Michelle McIsaac was not fired. Their statement of defense obtained by Bounce News states the former Corporate Administrator resigned and refused to participate in a third-party probe into her claim of workplace harassment.
Update: Structure Fire at Salmo Hotel ExtinguishedTraffic on Highway 6 through Salmo is reportedly being diverted. The Village of Salmo urges residents not to use their water so that instead it can be used to battle the blaze.
Nelson City Council Approves Natural BurialsThe decision on Tuesday, September 12th, follows a series of debates and further discussion could be on the horizon. Natural burials could see additional maintenance costs, but review of the funding formula will wait until next year’s consideration of a Parks and Cemetery Bylaw.
Selkirk College Career Fair & Open HouseOctober 12, 2023
Grand Forks Council Considers Tesla Charging StationThe neighborhood commercial zone at 19th street on highway 3 would change to highway commercial to permit a charging station and parking lot if adopted.
RCMP and Fire Fighters Investigating Suspicious Blaze in GenelleKootenay-Boundary Regional fire fighters say Wednesday's midnight brush and slash blaze on China Creek Rd in Genelle appears suspicious. The crew of 13 spent almost three hours preventing the flames from spreading to nearby structures and mopping up.
Plane Performs Emergency Landing on Highway 6 Near SalmoA member of the public reported a small plane parked on the side of Highway 6 near Salmo at 9AM on Tuesday.
Grand Forks RCMP Notes Decrease in Calls During Summer MonthsThis year’s calls for service were split by 403 calls in Grand Forks and 103 calls for Christina Lake.