Castlegar Man Killed By Falling Tree While Golfing
A 73-year-old Castlegar man has died in a bizarre incident on a Rossland Golf Couse.
He was killed Sunday by a falling tree while on the course with three friends.
RCMP said the man was unable to avoid the 100-year-old tree once it started coming down.
Police believe he died instantly.
A golf course staff member, a member of the public as well as fire fighters and paramedics were unable to revive him despite several attempts at CPR including the use of a defibrillator.
The provincial coroner is taking over the investigation.
Smoke Eaters Sign 6'3" Defenseman from SaskatchewanA 17-year-old defenseman who is already committed to the University of Connecticut is joining the Smoke Eaters this coming season. 6'3" Braydan Smith had 5 goals and 23 points last season in 37 games with the U-18 AAA Saskatoon Contacts.
SAR calls Off Search for Missing Man in the Salmo AreaThe search for a 30-year-old man missing since leaving the Shambhala Music Festival has been called off. The four day search for Harsha Paladugu that involved over 100 SAR personnel from throughout the Kootenays was called off late Sunday night.
Matti Erickson Barely Misses Spot in World Championship FinalThe Nelson middle distance runner finished .43 seconds behind the final qualifier in the fastest race of the semi final round in the men's 800m. His time would have been the fastest in the second of the three semi final races.
SAR and RCMP Continue Searching for Missing ManSAR volunteers searched the Salmo area for 10 hours Thurs. RCMP and SAR members did a helicopter search Fri. morning, but Harsha Paladugu is still missing. A large scale SAR operation is planned for Sat.
BC Wildfire Update, Information Session, Area Restrictions, moreCurrent wildfire activity is expected to continue through the second half of the summer, with 20 active blazes currently listed across the Southeast Fire Centre including two fires of note.
Charges Ruled Out in Bus-Pedestrian Collision in FruitvaleWest Kootenay Highway Patrol Inspector Chad Badry said the book is closed on a long and detailed investigation into the February 2021 collision between a BC Transit bus and pedestrian in Fruitvale and no charges will be laid.
Thursday Campfire Ban, Update on Briggs Creek BlazeTomorrow's campfire ban is in addition to category two and three burning bans implemented earlier.
Man Goes Missing After Shambhala Music FestivalA 30-year-old man who was at the Shambhala Music festival is missing. Harsha Paladugu hasn't been seen since last Wednesday. The man of East Indian decent was sitting along Hwy's 3 and 6 with his suitcase which has been turned into Salmo RCMP.
Christina Laker Secures Silver for Canada at Commonwealth GamesChristina Lake's James Dergousoff recorded 1:00:57 of Canada's 3:43:98 total time and shared the stage today to receive his Silver Medal.