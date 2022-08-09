Castlegar Man Killed By Falling Tree While Golfing

A 73-year-old Castlegar man has died in a bizarre incident on a Rossland Golf Couse.

He was killed Sunday by a falling tree while on the course with three friends.

RCMP said the man was unable to avoid the 100-year-old tree once it started coming down.

Police believe he died instantly.

A golf course staff member, a member of the public as well as fire fighters and paramedics were unable to revive him despite several attempts at CPR including the use of a defibrillator.

The provincial coroner is taking over the investigation.