Castlegar Mayor Concerned about Homeless Shelter Closure

The Mayor of Castlegar says the city has expressed considerable concern with BC Housing over the impending closure of the Way Out Homeless Shelter.

Maria McFaddin added that shelter residents won't be the only clients impacted when the facility in the former Flamingo Motel on Columbia Ave. shuts down in less than three weeks.

“It’s not just the shelter, it’s the support services they receive through that, through their outreach, which is quite a difficult thing to lose in our community that services those that may not even be using the shelter,” said McFaddin, who also told Bounce News that BC Housing hasn’t fully explained its reasons for closing the 13-bed facility.

The Mayor also explained that although discussions continue with the corporation to find a new location, there are no new leads on where it may be

“We are in communication with BC Housing and brought our concerns to them and made sure they know there is always consequences for every decision and that this is going to have a huge impact on our community, but we have not had any discussions about alternatives," the Mayor said.

An emailed statement from BC Housing said that the decision was not taken lightly, agreeing there would be an impact on the community, but cited specific concerns.

“The shelter was always meant to be temporary and is closing because the building and location are not suitable for long term use,” it added, also indicating resources and service access information is being given to residents.

“The Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction has community integration specialists in the community as an additional resource for people experiencing homelessness,” according to the statement.

“BC Housing never wants to see anyone left without a safe and secure place to stay, which is why we are working with the City of Castlegar and our non-profit partners to find a location for a year-round shelter,” the statement added.

The homeless shelter which only operated during the winter months before the pandemic, became a year-round facility when COVID-19 became a factor.

City officials pointed out that the temporary operating permit is still valid and the Mayor wants the issue resolved.

“We are concerned as a city,” said McFaddin.

“We are concerned with the resources for this very vulnerable population and what’s going to happen,” added the Mayor.