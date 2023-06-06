Castlegar RCMP Investigating Millennium Park Grass Fire

Castlegar RCMP want to question a man in connection with the early Sun morn grass fire at Millennium Park.

Police say they were called to the area near the bike park just after midnight on June 4.

According to RCMP, Castlegar fire fighters extinguished the blaze before it spread to the wooded area or nearby structures, leaving a large patch of burned grass.

Police say a thin man with a pock marked face, wearing dark clothing and riding a dark bicycle was seen leaving the area.

There were fireworks during annual Sunfest event the evening before, but authorities don’t believe that’s what caused the blaze.

Investigators want to speak with the man and any other witnesses. They are also interested in seeing any video of suspicious activities at the time.

Castlegar RCMP are taking calls on the matter at 250-365-7721.