Castlegar RCMP Investigating Sunday Morning Shooting

Castlegar RCMP are looking for the person who shot a 54 year old man in his house early Sunday morning.

Police said the victim came to the detachment at about 3 a.m. with a stomach wound saying he doesn't know his assailant.

Officers confirmed evidence of a shooting in the man's residence on the 700-block of Columbia Avenue but said he was being uncooperative.

Police don't think the shooting was random or accidental and are asking anyone with information to come forward.