Castlegar RCMP Investigating Sunday Morning Shooting
Castlegar RCMP are looking for the person who shot a 54 year old man in his house early Sunday morning.
Police said the victim came to the detachment at about 3 a.m. with a stomach wound saying he doesn't know his assailant.
Officers confirmed evidence of a shooting in the man's residence on the 700-block of Columbia Avenue but said he was being uncooperative.
Police don't think the shooting was random or accidental and are asking anyone with information to come forward.
The victim was treated and released from Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.