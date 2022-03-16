Castlegar RCMP Looking for Attempted Robbery Suspect
Castlegar RCMP are looking for a suspect after an attempted robbery Tuesday at the Castlegar Bottle Depot.
Police said a man brandished an edged weapon and demanded money.
He fled the outlet in the 15-hundred block of Columbia Ave. at about 10 a.m. and headed north on an older red mountain bike with blue forks.
RCMP said he didn’t get any money and don’t believe this case is connected to the Mar. 11 robbery at the city’s CIBC branch.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721.
The suspect is described as:
- approximately 6 feet tall;
- thin build;
- wearing a cone shaped surgical face mask;
- wearing a dark hoodie with a logo on the front;
- dark pants;
- running shoes;
- dark sunglasses.
