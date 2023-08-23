Castlegar RCMP Looking for Break In Suspect

Castlegar RCMP are on the lookout for a man suspected of breaking into a business at Kootenay Crossing Mall.

Police figure the masked suspect got into the Columbia Ave business through a back door at about 12:30 Mon morning.

Security camera footage indicates he left and came back about 45 minutes later to steal an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say he has a medium build with a short dark hair in a buzz cut. He was also wearing red gloves and possibly dark green camouflage clothing.

Anyone who can help identify the thief is asked to call Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721.