Castlegar RCMP Stumped over Secret Santa Donation

Castlegar RCMP want to find the so-called "secret Santa" who dropped off an anonymous envelope full of cash to the detachment, asking police to give the money to deserving recipients.

RCMP can't do that, so are asking the good Samaritan to come back and claim the money, otherwise after 90 days it will be turned over to the City and they'll decide what to do with it.

Sgt. Monty Taylor said if the donor comes forward they will be asked how much money is in the envelope and specify the amounts on the specific bills, adding saying they are Canadian with pictures of Sir. John A. McDonald and the Queen on them won’t be good enough.

Taylor hopes they retrieve the money in time to make someone’s holiday season a bright one.