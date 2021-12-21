Castlegar RCMP Stumped over Secret Santa Donation
Castlegar RCMP want to find the so-called "secret Santa" who dropped off an anonymous envelope full of cash to the detachment, asking police to give the money to deserving recipients.
RCMP can't do that, so are asking the good Samaritan to come back and claim the money, otherwise after 90 days it will be turned over to the City and they'll decide what to do with it.
Sgt. Monty Taylor said if the donor comes forward they will be asked how much money is in the envelope and specify the amounts on the specific bills, adding saying they are Canadian with pictures of Sir. John A. McDonald and the Queen on them won’t be good enough.
Taylor hopes they retrieve the money in time to make someone’s holiday season a bright one.
Nelson-Creston MLA Frightened by Anti-Vaccination ProtestersNelson-Creston M-L-A Brittny Anderson said an aggressive, verbally abusive and frightening encounter with a couple opposed to vaccinations won't stop her from speaking with constituents about their concerns.
Nelson Woman Charged in Ferraro's Break in: Trail RCMP Report TheftsTrail RCMP are investigating three thefts that happened within about 2 1/2 hours of each other earlier this month. Police also said charges have been laid against a Nelson woman found by staff wandering around Ferraro Foods after allegedly breaking in overnight on Dec. 10.
Salmo Woman Critically Injured In Trail Accident:A 64-year-old Salmo woman who suffered a critical head injury in Thursday's single vehicle incident near Rock Island RV in Trail is fighting for her life. Her sister said she is on life-support and the family is devastated. A Go-Fund-Me page has been set up to help the family with expenses.
Montrose Home Damaged Extensively By FireFire fighters spent over two hours battling and containing a Friday afternoon house fire at 825 10th Ave. The crew of 16 came from Trail, Montrose and Fruitvale. There was heavy damage to the house and contents according to fire fighters.
RDCK Welcomes Improved Cellular Service From RogersPopoff says discussions have been ongoing for some time and roadblocks had to be cleared, but he looks forward to improving cell service all across the RDCK.
Woman Suspected to be High on Drugs Found in Trail SupermarketCharges are pending against a Nelson woman who spent the wee hours of last Saturday morning in Ferraro Foods. RCMP Sergeant Mike Wicentowich said early morning baking staff at the downtown Trail supermarket called police after finding her wandering around.
Japanese Garden Proposed to Castlegar City CouncilCastlegar City Council is set to decide whether to approve the project or not on December 20th, following last Monday’s presentation from Communities in Bloom.
Local Legend Gary Comozzi Remembered for his SpiritualityGary Comozzi is being remembered for his spirituality and mythological attachment to the Rossland back-country. Fletcher Quince said anyone who encountered him, had a story to tell.
Victoria Police Continue to Investigate the Assault on Katrine ConroyVictoria Police are still looking for the attacker and aren't sure why Kootenay-West M-L-A Katrine Conroy was assaulted last week near the legislature. Investigators are anxious to speak to a Good Samaritan who may have seen the attack while coming to Conroy's aid.