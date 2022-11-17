Castlegar Rebels Fire Head Coach and GM
The Castlegar Rebels have made a change behind the bench.
Head Coach and General Manager Arnie Caplan has been fired.
President Mike Johnstone told Bounce News Caplan wasn’t a good fit for the organization.
He said Assistant Coach Nick Headrick would be taking over on an interim basis.
Both were in their second seasons with the Rebels.
The Rebels were 16-24-1-1 during the 2021-22 regular season and were eliminated by the Murdoch Division Champion and KIJHL finalist Nelson Leafs in a first round playoff series that went the maximum seven games.
Caplan was hired by the Rebels with a coaching resume that included NCAA women’s Division I and Division III, where he was a co-coach of the year in Minnesota.
Caplan also had a Jr-A stint as a Coach and GM in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League as well as the holding same positions in the Nova Scotia Jr-B and Manitoba’s Keystone Junior Hockey leagues.
The Rebels (5-12-0-1) host Columbia Valley on Fri and Creston Valley on Sat. Both games at the Recreation Complex start at 7 p.m.
