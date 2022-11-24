Castlegar Teens Recount Stabbing Attack at Sentencing Hearing

Two teenage girls attacked by a knife wielding woman in Castlegar almost two years ago have had their stories told in court.

The terror of that evening and the aftermath was described during the sentencing hearing for Sasha Prokasky, who has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Prosecutor Rebecca Smythe outlined the series of events to a court room filled with the victims, their families and supporters.

Prokasky and Defense Lawyer Blair Suffredine took part via video.

The two girls, both of them 14 at the time, were asleep on couches at around midnight on Feb. 21 of last year at the grandmother’s home of one of the girls when they were woken up by Prokasaki, who told them “they had to die with her.”

Smythe told court Prokasky first tried to stab one of the girls several times, but she escaped with a superficial chest wound, which could have been potentially fatal if not for a wire that was part of her clothing.

She got out of the house and went for help, but could hear her friend screaming.

The other girl scrambled into the yard while trying to fend off her attacker, but Smythe stated Prokasky followed her and managed to get on top of the girl, with the knife clutched in both hands, swinging it repeatedly down toward the teen, while saying “die, die, die.”

The Crown Counsel said the girl fought back desperately and managed to escape through an eight inch opening in the fence.

She suffered staff wounds to several parts of her body including her neck, forearm, ribs, calf and thigh, requiring leg surgery for one of the injuries.

However a nerve was severed resulting in permanent mobility problems.

Prokasky was later taken into custody after being found behind a nearby senior’s residence.

The more severely injured girl told court she was a Jr-Olympic level gymnast who trained five days a week before the attack and will never live out her dream of competing at the national championships and can no longer enjoy hiking, running and climbing.

She also explained how post traumatic stress has consumed her life.

The teen spoke of flashbacks and night terrors with visions of Prokasky trying to “stab her in the chest.”

She said at school “it doesn’t help to be known as the girl who was stabbed eight times” and she doesn't feel safe in public.

The girl told court “I want to feel like a normal teenager again, I want my old self back, I just want to be a kid.”

Her mother stated that her daughter’s hopes, dreams and ambitions were taken away and “everyday is an uphill battle.” They attend counseling together.

The victim impact statement from the other girl’s father indicated his daughter was passionate about soccer and was captain of her rep-team, but now she is withdrawn from school and won’t even go to family gatherings.

She described ongoing anxiety, extreme mood swings and fear for her safety.

Smythe argued the unprovoked and random attack on two vulnerable young girls causing such severe physical and emotional injuries is worthy of a prison sentence of six-to-eight years.

Defense Lawyer Blair Suffredine disagreed.

He said Prokaski is remorseful, noting she cried during the victim impact statements.

Suffredine described the 31-year-old woman as kind, gentle and unsophisticated.

He stated that Prokaski had no history of violence and committed this act while in a “drug induced psychosis.”

Suffredine suggested a two year sentence including the 11 months of credit for time served in remand.

He also proposed three years of probation and said the judge could consider imposing periodic drug testing following release.

The judge is scheduled to hand down his decision in Castelgar Court on Dec. 13.