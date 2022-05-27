Catalytic Converter Thefts Continue, RCMP Arrest Alleged Car Thieves

The thefts of 10 catalytic converters from a car and truck rental outlet in Trail has RCMP warning vehicle owners to be careful.

The valuable auto part was cut out of ten trucks that were due to be rented out the next morning.

Detachment Commander Mike Wicentowich said opportunistic thieves travel around looking to steal from vulnerable vehicles.

“They typically carry battery operated tools with them to cut the catalytic converters out,” he said.

“They’re taken and sold not necessarily in the area and this is a prominent issue throughout BC,” Wicentowich commented, adding vehicle owners should take precautions.

“Make sure your vehicles are secure, if you’re going to leave them in a rural location or unsupervised location, you might want to consider extra security precautions such as lights, cameras, fences,” said the RCMP Sergeant who indicated proficient catalytic converter thieves can remove them quickly.

“It is relatively straight forward to strip a vehicle of a catalytic converter once you know how,” he said.

“They don’t necessarily take precautions, just cutting through piping in order for them to be dislodged from the vehicle,” he said.

Meanwhile Trail RCMP arrested a man and woman Thursday after the theft of a car the day before from the city residence and ironically getting caught by the owner.

A Facebook posting from the owner said he saw his vehicle being gassed up at the Centex Gas Bar in Salmo, while he was getting a ride to his job in Nelson from his father.

The man stated in the social media posting that he confronted them while his dad called 911. He removed the keys from the ignition as the woman was trying to start the car to drive away and stated the couple fled on foot with several bags of items.

They got away before police arrived but RCMP confirmed they were taken into custody the next day.

The man admitted he left the keys in the vehicle, along with his wallet and other items.