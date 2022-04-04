Catalytic Converter Thieves out in the Castlegar Area

Catalytic converters remain a popular item for thieves in the Castlegar area.

RCMP say they were cut out and stolen from two different vehicles parked Mar. 29 and Apr. 1st at the Brilliant Park and Ride in Ooteschenia in brazen daytime heists.

Two devises were removed from another vehicle on Mar. 30 or 31 while parked at a business on the 1-thousand block of Columbia Avenue.

Police are interested in dash cam footage from other cars parked at the Brilliant lot and any information or tips relating to any of the thefts.

Investigators can be reached at 250-365-7721.