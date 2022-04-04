Catalytic Converter Thieves out in the Castlegar Area
Catalytic converters remain a popular item for thieves in the Castlegar area.
RCMP say they were cut out and stolen from two different vehicles parked Mar. 29 and Apr. 1st at the Brilliant Park and Ride in Ooteschenia in brazen daytime heists.
Two devises were removed from another vehicle on Mar. 30 or 31 while parked at a business on the 1-thousand block of Columbia Avenue.
Police are interested in dash cam footage from other cars parked at the Brilliant lot and any information or tips relating to any of the thefts.
Investigators can be reached at 250-365-7721.
-
KBRFS and RCMP Investigating Suspicious WildfiresKootenay-Boundary Regional Fire Service and Rescue responded to a pair of wildfires Sunday afternoon in the Devito Dr.-Bear Creek Rd. area. Fire officials suspect both, which were two hours apart were started deliberately.
-
South Okanagan-West Kootenay M-P calls for Low Alcohol Drink EquityA Private Members Bill from the by M-P for South-Okanagan West-Kootenay is meant to treat all low alcoholic drinks equally. Richard Cannings tabled the legislation after learning the excise tax on .5 percent alcohol beer doesn't apply to comparable wines and spirits.
-
BC Housing Purchases North Shore Inn, Regional Grants, moreThe Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is receiving $190,000 to create a Lower Columbia Long-Term Economic Recovery Plan.
-
Lower Kootenay Band Chief Comments on Papal ApologyThe Chief of the Lower Kootenay Band said the apology isn't good enough. Jason Louie feels all churches involved need to be held accountable for what amounts to homicide and attempted genocide and said the RCMP should be investigating residential school grave sites.
-
CBT Funds Regional Climate Resiliency ProjectsThe biggest grant is worth $455,000 for a West Kootenay bear-safe rural organics collection service.
-
The Trail Smoke Eaters Feel Battle Tested for the Post SeasonSmoke Eaters Coach and GM Tim Fragle told his players they are battle tested after enduring injuries, suspensions and a long losing streak heading into the playoff opener in Penticton.
-
Grand Forks Councillor Issues Update on BRH In-Patient ClosureThe City has since met with MLA Roly Russell and the Hospital's Chief of Staff. Discussions cite housing as one staffing challenge and local training at Grand Forks’ Selkirk College as one potential opportunity to improve.
-
Kootenay Lake School District Sets Aside Staff Vaccination DecisionThe board for School District 8 has decided not to enforce its vaccination mandate order. Staff and contractors were given until Apr. 11 to disclose their COVID vaccination status or face the possibility of being put on unpaid leave.
-
Nelson Council Hears Presentation on State of Forestry IndustryPresenters explain they're continuously working to utilize all brush fibres. They also support the Forest Enhancement Society of BC and are working with government to pursue economically sound opportunities to further progress.