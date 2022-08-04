Charges Ruled Out in Bus-Pedestrian Collision in Fruitvale

There will be no charges in the February 2021 collision between a BC Transit Bus and pedestrian in Fruitvale.

West Kootenay Highway Patrol Inspector Chad Badry said the investigation was extensive and extremely detailed, including a re-enactment.

“The same location, the same time of day and with a bus and pedestrian just to make sure that we were on the right page and there wasn’t anything else interfering with the driver at the time, or the pedestrian,” said Badry, who added that prosecutors decided against laying charges.

“We were able to put a package together for consideration for charge approval by crown council, in the end crown council came back and said there was not a substantial likelihood of conviction and therefore charges were not approved,” according to Badry who confirmed the 79-year-old woman struck by the bus survived..

The Highway Patrol Inspector pointed out traffic investigators put a great deal of work into their probes of major incidents.

“There has to be evidence that’s admissible in a court of law, so we try to make sure that we’ve explored every possible investigative option that we can,” he explained.

Badry indicated the investigation continues into the June 30 collision between a van and Transit Bus on Hwy. 3-A near Castlegar. Police stated the driver of a Purolator vehicle crossed the centre-line and side-swiped the bus.

A 19-year-old Quebec woman studying at Selkirk College was sitting where the bus was hit and died from her injuries.

Badry indicated that probe could take several more weeks.

He also said the investigation into an Oct. 2021 head-on collision near Genelle is awaiting lab results on one of the drivers and that could take several more months.

A 22-year-old Castlegar woman continues to recover from extensive injuries suffered in the crash, including a broken pelvis, leg and ankle.

The other driver was taken to hospital with less severe injuries, where the blood sample was obtained by investigators.