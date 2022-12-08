Child Blood Lead Levels Decreasing in Trail

The amount of lead in the blood of children in the Trail area continues to decline.

The Trail Health and Environment Committee reported the 2022 results from the testing clinic for children in Trail and Rivervale.

Trail Health and Environment Committee Lead Facilitator Michelle Laurie told Bounce News the lead level in local children continues to remain below a 2018 benchmark of three micrograms per decilitre.

“This year’s average blood lead level is 2.3 micrograms per decilitre,” she said, adding that’s about 80% lower than about 30 years ago.

“To give some context, in the 1990’s, the average blood level in children in Trail was over 14,” Laurie stated.

The committee also reported the number of children between 36 months and six years of age tested at the voluntary clinic increased after declining during the pandemic years.

The Committee’s Lead Facilitator also said the results indicate their mitigation strategy is sound and they continue to look for new ways to reduce lead exposure.

“We’re seeing children impacted by lead in paint,” said Laurie.

“This is a good reminder to ensure that the community is doing lead safe renovations, especially if you have young children in your house,” she added, hoping that contractors also catch on.

“We also hope to reach out to the renovation community and other industries that may be associated with lead and unaware, in order to support them and be lead safe when they leave work, and don’t carry it back into the community,” she explained.

The committee will continue to encourage hand washing, keeping floors dust free and eating an iron rich diet.

The program’s air quality tests also had positive results.

They reported that the year-to-date finding of 0.06 micrograms per cubic metre in the air is the lowest level ever.

The Teck Trail Operation manages the air quality program and reported that results have met the U-S Environmental Protection Agency standard for the last two years.