City Council Approves New Lights and Netting for Trail's Butler Park

Trail City Council has approved the $1.64 million Butler Park project.

Mayor Lisa Pasin said the majority of the work is planned for this year with the finishing touches in place before the 2022 baseball season and believes all safety and structural issues have been addressed.

“Significant engineering has gone into this,” said Pasin who added the plan was meticulous.

“Even looking at what kind of soil type we have, so I am very confident that the restoration of the park will be good for decades to come,” said the mayor.

Installing the poles, electrical and lighting this year will cost just over $1.46 million and Pasin said it is a massive project.

“It’s about 55% of what our capital budget would be, capital improvement budget for a fiscal year, so it’s a significant project and a big decision just in itself,” said Pasin.

The protective netting is expected to be put up in 2022 in time for the beginning of the baseball season. That part of the project is pegged at about $179,000.

The city took down the poles and attached protective netting as a safety measure after a major windstorm on Jan. 13 toppled one of the light standards.

Remediation work including putting in some new sod was completed in time to open the park for games and practices in late spring.