“This Council is very fractured, and I am concerned that this report will lead to more disrespectful and disruptive behavior.”

That is among the conclusions made by Paula Butler following her investigation into code of conduct violations made by Trail City Councillors Robert Cacchioni, Colleen Jones, Carol Dobie and Eleanor Gattafoni-Robinson against Mayor Lisa Pasin and Councillor Sandy Santori.

The 37-page report by Butler of Southern Butler Price is a detailed and mostly un-redacted account of her interviews of the parties involved and city staff who were present at closed meetings of council where the alleged comments were made.

Butler stated in the report obtained by Bounce News through a Freedom of Information request, she relied a great deal on the information provided by the witnesses to reach her conclusions as their accounts helped her determine what was actually said between the mayor and councillors.

Councillors Cacchioni, Jones, Dobie and Gattafoni-Robinson all alleged bullying and intimidation by Pasin and Santori, but Butler said there wasn’t supporting evidence, however did state the accusing councillors believed it.

Butler noted their accounts came from within a lens of the acrimonious encounters leading up to filing the complaints.

While Butler stated there was no evidence of “bullying”, she did rule both Pasin and Santori committed code of conduct violations.

She determined Pasin’s violations came during a meeting to discuss the departure of City Chief Administrative and Financial Officer David Perehudoff.

Butler stated the mayor told Cacchioni to “Grow up”, “Be a man”, or “Man up” and apologise for his role in the events that led to Perehudoff leaving his job earlier than his planned retirement date.

She also determined that Pasin said “Oh Robert, I forgot you saved the world” in a “glib” voice while responding to Cacchioni who was outlining the good work he has done for the city.

Butler determined these were minor violations and while the mayor was “passionate” during what was a heated meeting, she did not go into a “tirade” as alleged.

She stated Santori committed code violations during a break in a meeting where a dispute arose over the appointment of a person to the Safety Committee of which Santori was Chair.

Butler determined Santori told Cacchioni to “Quit being such and asshole”, “You are a real prick” and asked “Robert, do you want to take it outside now?” referring to settling the matter with a physical fight as “very inappropriate”.

Santori’s other violation came during a different meeting in which Butler said he “smirked, shook his head, laughed, spoke and waved his hands,” while Cacchioni was speaking.

Both Pasin and Santori issued public apologies.

The report also refers to audio of a closed meeting recorded by Cacchioni without the knowledge of others present. Bounce News is still awaiting comment from the RCMP on their investigation into the matter.

Butler stated in addition to the violations by Pasin and Santori, another Councillor (Cacchioni) violated the code in 2021 and hoped all involved would be able to put their disputes behind them.

“I hope that the parties involved will move forward from this investigation and rebuild relationships so that they are able to work together productively,” wrote Butler.