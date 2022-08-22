City Council Defers Decision on Homeless Shelter in Downtown Trail

Trail City Council has deferred a decision on a proposed three-year temporary permit for the downtown homeless shelter.

Councillors want to know if they can legally cancel it before expiration.

BC Housing feels the three year extension would provide time to find a permanent solution.

Councillor Sandy Santori said they have let the city down in the past by denying Trails previously proposed locations.

“When we are told that nothing has come to fruition because property values in Trail are too high, for a lack of better words I find that extremely laughable,” said Santori pointing out the province has made supportive housing purchases in more costly markets like Vancouver and Victoria.

A BC Housing official at the city council meeting said the Trail locations proposed by the city were unsuitable and the corporation is keeping an open mind about future sites.

The three-hour discussion included addresses to council from BC Housing, front line people who work with the city’s vulnerable population, as well as downtown business and property owners, in addition to concerned citizens.

Opinions varied, with speakers split between supporting the permit extension and letting it expire.

At issue was the ability of city council to rescind the temporary permit for non-compliance of conditions, or if BC Housing approved a permanent location.

The temporary shelter only operated during the late fall and winter months before the pandemic and became a year-round 18-bed shelter with support services like meals and showers as the COVID crisis progressed.

There were concerns that not extending the temporary permit would mean going back to the pre-pandemic days and council can only extend the permit once under current regulations.

Mayor Lisa Pasin was among those who pointed out rejecting the temporary permit could have greater consequences for the downtown core.

“If we don’t extend this use, we are going to have people on the street without food for a portion of the day that they had it,” she said.

“I believe that the vandalism and the theft and the theft at the stores, just for food, or for items to sell so they can buy food is going to increase,” the mayor added.

Councillor Colleen Jones felt backing the BC Housing plan could go a long way toward a permanent solution.

“Anything that we can do to get recognition for the crisis that is in our community right now, we have to do it, this three years give us the ability to do something,” said Jones.

However, the discussion continued to get bogged down on the question of council’s ability to cancel the permit in mid-term.

City Chief Administrative and Financial Officer Colin McClure stated he believed the temporary permit could be set aside but councillors like Robert Cacchioni weren’t satisfied.

He suggested council seek a legal opinion before making a decision.

That motion was supported unanimously.