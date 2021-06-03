City of Nelson and Unionized Workers Reach Collective Agreement

The City of Nelson and 70 of its unionized workers have ratified a new four-year collective agreement.

After a wage-freeze in 2020, CUPE Local 339 members will get 2% raises in each of the following three years.

The full-time employees operate, maintain and repair the water and sewer systems, cemetery and parks, while also collecting garbage and removing snow.

They also work in the Finance Department and at the Nelson and District Youth Centre.