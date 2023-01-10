City of Nelson Identifies Victims of Kaslo Avalanche

The City of Nelson has identified the police officer killed in an avalanche near Kalso.

Wade Tittemore, 43, was a four-year veteran of the force after serving 11 years with the Calgary Police Force.

The husband and father of two boys is described as an avid backcountry enthusiast who loved skiing, hiking and backpacking.

City officials said he died in an avalanche at about 12 p.m. Mon. Jan. 9 while touring the backcountry with another off-duty officer.

Police Chief Donovan Fisher said the department and City of Nelson are mourning his death.

“Nelson is one of the smallest municipal police forces in Canada, and we are like one big family,” said Fisher.

“The impact of the death of Constable Tittemore has a profound effect on the force and our community,” he added, also stating, “Our deepest condolences go out to his family.”

City officials said the other officer, Mathieu Nolet, 28, was seriously injured and remains in critical condition and is receiving care in the intensive care unit.

The city indicated it has supports in place for municipal employees and police staff to help deal with the tragedy.

The release from the city also stated municipal officials and the police department appreciate the outpouring of condolences, support and assistance.

The public is invited to email their condolences for Constable Tittemore’s family at condolences@nelson.ca