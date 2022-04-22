City of Trail Hires New Chief Administrative and Financial Officer

The City of Trail has a new Chief Administrative and Financial Officer.

Colin McClure has been the City of Nelson's head of finance for 11 years and recently added the title of Deputy CAO.

Mayor Lisa Pasin is impressed with his qualifications and confident he can handle the council dynamics that has resulted in a series of code of conduct violations.

Pasin said the city has a lean operation and feels McClure is the right person to steer the munipality through an operational review.

The Certified Public and Chartered Accountant who was also Director of Finance at Selkirk College assumes the new position in early June.

Former CAO and CFO David Perehudoff stepped down Sept.30, 2021 after an unresolved dispute surrounding the code of conduct violation involving Councillor Robert Cacchioni.