City of Trail Keeping Cacchioni-Perehudoff Report Under Wraps

A report that looked into the dispute that led to departure of the City of Trail's C-E-O and head of finance will remain confidential.

City Council unanimously endorsed releasing parts of the report which examined the aftermath of an exchange between David Perehudoff and City Councillor Robert Cacchioni during a council meeting.

A letter to Bounce News from Corporate Administrator Michelle McIsaac stated that's not possible without violating the privacy of third parties mentioned in the report who asked for confidentiality.

The independent report concluded that Cacchioni, who endorsed its partial release, committed a code of conduct violation.

Perehudoff stepped away from his position with the city at the end of September 2020 when mediation failed.

The city continued to pay Perehudoff's salary and honoured his benefits until the end of June 2021, when he was originally planning to retire after a tenure of about 30 years with the municipality.

The city hired a head hunter to conduct a search for a new Chief Executive Officer, who would then take part in the search for a new Chief Financial Officer.

McIsaac and Mayor Lisa Pasin both declined opportunities to comment on the decision.

Bounce News is among those who asked for copies of the redacted report who can appeal the city’s decision to withhold its entire contents to the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner.