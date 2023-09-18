City of Trail Responds to McIsaac Lawsuit.

She wasn't fired, she quit.

That's a central theme of the City of Trail's statement of defense in the wrongful dismissal lawsuit filed by former Corporate Administrator Michelle McIsaac.

It also claims she refused to take part in the city’s proposal to hire a third-party investigator to look into her claims of workplace harassment and bullying that took place following her return to work in Dec.

The document obtained by Bounce News also states McIsaac resigned on June 24, but was paid up until Aug 3 when informed of McIsaac’s decision to turn down participation in the new independent probe.

McIsaac’s suit alleges the bullying and harassment continued after the original independent report confirmed code of conduct violations against four members of the previous council, including the current Mayor Colleen Jones.

The City’s response claims that McIsaac’s explanation of many of the alleged incidents after returning to work were too vague to be acted on.

The suit brought by the former Corporate Administrator describes the treatment as harsh, vindictive, reprehensible and malicious.

The City also disputes McIssac’s assertion that she was excluded from “strategic decision-making sessions with council and the Chief Administrative Officer,” adding that there were no such meetings from the time she returned to work on Dec 1, until her employment ended.

The City contends one of the conditions for McIsaac’s return on Dec 1, following medical leave, was that there would be no direct contact with Mayor Jones and that it was McIsaac who did “on occasion, initiate direct contact with the Mayor.”

McIsaac’s suit alleges it was Jones who failed to abide by the no contact clause.

It also states that the Mayor’s apology to the “impacted employee” in a letter released by the city in connection with the code of conduct violations was a misrepresentation.

The lawsuit states that treatment in the toxic workplace amounted to a constructive dismissal and seeks damages for wrongful dismissal, accrued vacation pay, special, aggravated and punitive damages, as well as court costs.

The City’s response states that it didn’t unlawfully or constructively dismiss McIsaac and continued to act in good faith under the terms of their contract and as a result, it isn’t liable for any compensation or damages.