City of Trail To Open a New Childcare Facility in Sept. 2022

The City of Trail is getting over $2.5 million in provincial grants for a 65 space childcare facility.

It's being built at the north end of Kootenay Avenue in Tadanac with plans to be open daily from 4:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. for kids with parents who work shifts.

The City will own the facility and officials said it will be managed by an experienced non-profit child care agency.

The design and construction will be handled by an engineering firm, said a City of Trail news release.