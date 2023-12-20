Civil Lawsuit Filed against Grand Forks Fire Chief

Grand Forks City Council has a decision to make about Fire Chief Jim Runciman.

He appears in Rossland court next month after turning himself in on an arrest warrant in connection with his work as a contractor in Nelson.

Runciman reported to court in Kelowna on Fri Dec 15, about two months after the arrest warrant was issued.

He's being sued for over $33,000 by a Trail couple over a 2021 kitchen renovation contract they say wasn't honoured.

Mayor Everett Baker says council has a closed door meeting Wed night to determine the facts.

“At this point in time we are just collecting the information, doing our due diligence, determining what’s factual, what’s not,” he told Bounce News, adding that city officials were caught off guard by the allegations.

“We discovered it with everyone else on Fri when it came out on social media,” Baker stated, noting they need to know the facts before making any decision.

“Whatever outcome of that meeting will be whatever the due process is following that,” said the mayor who indicated council wants to have the best possible information at hand.

“We’re just working on trying to understand the details,” said Baker.

Runciman, 57, was a fire fighter in Maple Grove, Que, for more than 20 years before becoming director of fire services and chief in Greenstone, Ont.

He retired from fire fighting and moved to Nelson.

Runicman who is on paid leave, was hired as the Fire Chief for the city of Grand Forks in January of 2022.