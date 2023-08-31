Clerical Error Means City of Trail Tax Shortfall

City of Trail taxpayers can bank on a bigger than expected increase in 2024.

City officials say an incorrect amount owed this year to the Regional District of Kootenay was keyed into the system.

The error by the Finance Department meant 2023 ratepayers were undercharged by $630,000 for the city’s portion going to the RDKB.

The difference, which equals 2% of the city’s total tax collection was paid through General Surplus Funds.

The City plans to recover that money as part of the 2024 tax levy.

Official say that will mean an extra $94 next year for the average property assessed at $388,000, or $.24 for every $1,000 in assessed value.

The extra amount that will be collected from business property owners in 2024 will be $.59 for every $1,000 in assessed value.

“I sincerely apologize for the error and the inconvenience,” said Colin McClure, Chief Administrative Officer / Chief Financial Officer, in a news release from the city.

“It is my responsibility to ensure these tax calculations are correct, and I deeply regret not identifying this mistake,’ he added.

“I want to assure Trail taxpayers that we have instituted additional safeguards and enhanced checks to prevent the recurrence of such miscalculations in the future,." stated McClure in the city release.