Close Call for Swimmers on Creston's Goat River
Two swimmers are lucky to be alive after getting swept away into the rapids on the Goat River in Creston.
RCMP say police, the Creston and Canyon Lister fire departments along with search and rescue worked together, with fire fighters retrieving them on Wed from the shoreline.
Paramedics treated them at the scene before taking the swimmers to hospital for an assessment.
The coordinated effort prompted accolades from Creston’s top-cop.
“It was a great response by frontline officers, who utilized excellent communication skills to keep the parties calm prior to extraction,” said Detachment Commander Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk, who called the operation “A great collaborative approach by all the first responder agencies.”
The Goat Canyon Bridge was closed for just over an hour during the rescue.
