Code of Conduct Case Continues to Cost Trail Taxpayers

The legal bill for the City of Trail in the aftermath of the code of conduct report involving four former city councillors including current Mayor Colleen Jones continues to mount.

The city was billed $21,098.72 in Sept and Oct by Pulver Crawford and Monroe LLP, the legal firm defending the municipality against the wrongful dismissal lawsuit filed by former Corporate Administrator Michelle McIsaac.

Her suit filed on Aug 24, 2023 claims she was essentially fired after enduring a “toxic workplace” and asks for general, aggravated and punitive damages, pension and retirement benefits, as well as vacation time.

Those legal fees do not include billings from the firm that worked on the code of conduct report and the sanctioning process that followed.

City officials confirmed last year that the report cost $89,628 and the sanctioning process launched by the new City Council came with a bill of $28,040.

When announcing the sanctioning process had taken place, City Council disclosed that Jones was found to have committed three violations against an employee.

Bounce News confirmed the employee involved was McIsaac when obtaining a copy of her lawsuit.

The report released by the city in June that was delivered before the 2022 municipal election also said council formally censured Jones.

The firm responsible for the report and sanctioning process, Lidstone & Co, has billed the city an additional $10,385.78 since Sept.

Bounce News has inquired three times with the City Manager since Jan 2, if either firm represents the city in any other matters, but got no response.

The City of Trail’s statement of defense with BC Supreme Court was filed Sept 13, 2023.

It denies that McIsaac was dismissed, stating that she resigned on June 23, 2023 and received wages and benefits until Aug 3, 2023.

The provincial Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner ruled in Dec that the city could withhold the contents of the Code of Conduct report in its entirety, citing lawyer-client privilege

That ruling came several months after Bounce News appealed the city’s decision to keep the contents of the 118-page document confidential.