Code of Conduct Case Cost Trail Taxpayers close to $118,000
Bounce News has learned the Code of Conduct case involving Trail Mayor Colleen Jones has cost taxpayers almost 118-thousand dollars.
Chief Administrative and Financial Officer Colin McClure has disclosed that the city spent $89,628 for the independent investigation and report which was filed before the municipal election.
A news release from the City of Trail issued on June 13 stated Jones violated the code on three occasions, showing a lack of consideration for an employee and didn't promote public confidence.
The news release said City Council censured Jones, would give her a letter of reprimand and told her to take an appropriate governance training course.
McClure said legal fees for that process cost $28,040.
A letter from the Mayor came with the news release from the city which was sent out almost six weeks ago.
In it, Jones said she apologized to council and the impacted individual(s).
She turned down the first interview request on the matter from Bounce News shortly after the city news release came out and Jones didn’t reply to a second request.
-
Development Continues at Kaslo's Langham Cultural CentreThe building was to be sold and dismantled in 1974 before it was salvaged by the now-Langham Cultural Society, previously having operating as a boarding house, bank, bar, boat factory and more.
-
Drug Use Dominates Discussion at Firehall and Trail City CouncilThe Kootenay-Boundary is on track to set another annual record for drug overdose deaths. Kootenay-Boundary fire fighters are responding to many more overdoses and citizens concerned about the downtown dominated discussion at Trail City Council.
-
Temporary Service Interruption Hits Slocan Community Health Centre EREmergency services will be unavailable until 8AM tomorrow, July 20th. Until that time patients can instead go to the Arrow Lakes Hospital in Nakusp.
-
Trail RCMP Report Near Fatal Collision and Bird Aided ArrestTrail RCMP say the investigation continues into Friday's collision between a vehicle and pedestrian on Rossland Ave. A 66-year-old woman is in critical condition and a bird that tripped an alarm led to an arrest near Fruitvale.
-
Implementation of New Castlegar Waste Management System Draws NearEmilie teBulte is Castlegar’s Solid Waste and Organics Ambassador, a community contact person for anyone with questions regarding this new program.
-
RCMP Explosives Unit Called out to Passmore PropertyRCMP attended and confirmed the items were dynamite, likely from the 1970's, and the vehicle and evidence were consequently seized. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with details should contact police.
-
Korlack Moving Full-Time Into Smokies Skills DevelopmentDustin Korlack is stepping away from the bench to become the Smoke Eaters full-time Director of Skill Development and Performance. The team's Associate Coach for the last five years is excicted about making players better, in Jr and Minor Hockey.
-
Nelson Fire Fighters Investigating Friday BlazeDamage from Friday's fire in Nelson is estimated at 80-thousand dollars. A travel trailer was destroyed with some fire, smoke and water damage to the adjacent house.
-