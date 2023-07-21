Code of Conduct Case Cost Trail Taxpayers close to $118,000

Bounce News has learned the Code of Conduct case involving Trail Mayor Colleen Jones has cost taxpayers almost 118-thousand dollars.

Chief Administrative and Financial Officer Colin McClure has disclosed that the city spent $89,628 for the independent investigation and report which was filed before the municipal election.

A news release from the City of Trail issued on June 13 stated Jones violated the code on three occasions, showing a lack of consideration for an employee and didn't promote public confidence.

The news release said City Council censured Jones, would give her a letter of reprimand and told her to take an appropriate governance training course.

McClure said legal fees for that process cost $28,040.

A letter from the Mayor came with the news release from the city which was sent out almost six weeks ago.

In it, Jones said she apologized to council and the impacted individual(s).

She turned down the first interview request on the matter from Bounce News shortly after the city news release came out and Jones didn’t reply to a second request.